Love, Death & Robots

In ancient Rome, Marcus has an anxiety attack and is lying on the ground, he remembers his past.

In the middle of the arena, with his teammate, Octave, he sees two monsters going towards them.

A fight begins between Octave and a colossus.

Marcus alone against the Scissor tries to block his attacks but distracted by the victory of Octave, he is thrown to the ground and gets ready to receive the fatal blow when his companion stuns the Scissor with a blow of shield.

While helping his teammate to get up, Octave gets pierced and falls to the ground, dead.

Marcus falls into madness and throws himself on the Scissor, blows him and ends up ripping his throat out.

He comes to his senses and observes with horror the murder he has just committed, not on a monster but on a human being.

Back in the present, Marcus regains consciousness when his son's hand lands on him.