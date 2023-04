Sunak publishes tax returns "in interest of transparency"

Rishi Sunak has said he was "glad" to publish his tax returns "in the interest of transparency", after he promised to do so during the Tory leadership contest last year.

The prime minister had previously faced questions over his possession of a US green card and his wife's non-dom status but insisted the public could be assured he was "on their side".

Report by Buseld.

