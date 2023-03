Watch: BP Have Stopped Refueling Aircrafts in South Africa

South Africa - Cape Town - 23 March 2023 - BP will no longer support airport refueling in South Africa.

No formal PR statements have been released to explain the decision.

Various speculation about the reason has been considered, including that in 2022, there was an issue with refueling Russian aircraft in South Africa because of sanctions on Russia.

Photographer: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)