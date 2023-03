This Baby was Born via C-Section During an Earthquake

A woman undergoing a cesarean section in Bijbehara, India at the Sub District Hospital when an earthquake struck.

It was a magnitude 6.5, and yet the medical team managed to keep working.

They said, “Visuals captured the moment when the tremors were felt during the lower-segment cesarean section surgery and in a matter of seconds, the power too went off.” Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the story.