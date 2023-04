Bank of England boss 'more optimistic' of avoiding recession

The governor of the Bank of England has said although the UK's economy is "not off to the races", he is now "more optimistic" that Britain could avoid going into recession.

Andrew Bailey sought to reassure the public that they would not see a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis, saying: "I'm confident that the banks in this country are in a much stronger position." Report by Buseld.

