March 23, 2023

On today's Forks Sports Highway we are in the midst of March Madness, and dissect the most popular tournament in sports.

We also cover the dramatic end to UND's hockey season with Monty's ridiculous road report and in-arena recap, NDSCS's upset first national tournament win, KAT's big return to the Timberwolves, the red-hot Wild, and so much more in the world of local, college, and pro sports!