Some Believe Gen Z ‘Would Riot’ If US Lawmakers Go Through With a TikTok Ban

IkTok is likely the most popular social media platform at the moment, there’s just one problem, its majority stake owner is a Chinese company.

And in China the government may compel any business to handover data, no questions asked.

That notion has the app now being banned on the phones of government employees in many countries, including the UK, New Zealand and now the US.

And the company’s CEO recently appearing in front of a house committee to answer a series of intense questioning from US lawmakers.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.