White House Covid Response Team to be Disestablished in May

May is the projected deadline to disband the Covid response team.

According to The Washington Post, Ashish Jha, Joe Biden’s Covid response coordinator, is likely to leave the administration once the emergency team has been disestablished.

The Guardian reports, despite killing more than 1.1million people in the US, the Covid national and public health emergencies are scheduled to end on 11th May.

Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!