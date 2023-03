Gordon Moore, Intel co-founder and creator of Moore's Law, dies aged 94 | Oneindia News

Intel Corp (INTC.O) co-founder Gordon Moore, a pioneer in the semiconductor industry whose "Moore's Law" predicted a steady rise in computing power for decades, died Friday at the age of 94, the company announced.

Intel and Moore's family philanthropic foundation said he died surrounded by family at his home in Hawaii.

