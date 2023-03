Official Trailer for the Final Season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead

Watch the official "Final Season" trailer for the AMC zombie series Fear the Walking Dead Season 8, inspired by Robert Kirkman's comic books.

Fear the Walking Dead Cast: Garret Dillahunt, Kim Dickens, Lennie James, Jenna Elfman, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Mercedes Mason, Lorenzo James Henrie, Rubén Blades, Colman Domingo and Michelle Ang Stream Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 May 14, 2023 on AMC!