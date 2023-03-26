Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story - India Amarteifio, Golda Rosheuvel, Arsema Thomas

Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story Trailer - India Amarteifio, Golda Rosheuvel, Arsema Thomas - Plot Synopsis: Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Directed by Tom Verica (premiere episode) starring India Amarteifio, Golda Rosheuvel, Arsema Thomas, Adjoa Andoh, Connie Jenkins-Greig, Ruth Gemmell, Hugh Sachs, Sam Clemmett, Michelle Fairley, Corey Mylchreest, Richard Cunningham, Tunji Kasim, Rob Maloney, Cyril Nri, Katie Brayben, Keir Charles, Freddie Dennis release date May 4, 2023 (on Netflix)