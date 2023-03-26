Archaeologist Discovered a 12,000-year-old Underwater City with Pyramid & Energy Field 3-25-23

An amateur archeologist says he’s discovered the ruins of an ancient civilization off the coast of St.

Bernard Parish.

He claims there are large underwater granite mounds near the Chandeleur Islands that may have once been the site of the lost city.

Twelve thousand years ago, before a dramatic sea-level rise at the end of the last Ice Age, this area may have been dry land.

George Gelé believes the site, now underwater, was once a major city, predating the Maya, Inca, and Aztec civilizations in Mexico and in Central and South America.

He dubbed the city “Crecsentis.”