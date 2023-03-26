Gwyneth Paltrow takes the stand in skiing trial

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow takes the stand in her US trial over a skiing accident seven years ago, telling a Utah courtroom that the man suing her had crashed into her from behind and was at fault for the collision.
