Popular Malayalam actor, former MP, Innocent passes away; remembering his work

Veteran Malayalam actor Innocent breathed his last at VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi on Sunday, March 26.

He was 75 years old.

According to reports, the actor was admitted to the hospital a week ago, following a cancer relapse.

The actor also complained of an acute throat infection.

The former MP was a two-time cancer survivor, he also had contracted Covid and later suffered from pneumonia that eventually led to his death.

