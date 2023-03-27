U.S. Lawmakers Set to Move Forward With TikTok Ban

TikTok has now been banned on government issued phones of federal employees, a move they say is a cyber security measure.

Now lawmakers are moving forward with a bill to ban the social media platform nationwide.

Recently the CEO of TikTok went before a house committee to answer questions related to app, with representatives suggesting TikTok’s majority stakeholder, ByteDance, could be compelled by the Chinese government to turn over user data no questions asked, censor information critical of their government or alter the algorithm to exert control over Americans.