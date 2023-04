Labour: Too often govt plans don't make a difference

The shadow attorney general questions the efficacy of the Conservatives' plans to tackle anti-social behaviour, saying "too often" we hear announcements from the government that "don't mean anything" and "don't make a difference".

Emily Thornberry says if the Conservatives are serious about tackling anti-social behaviour, then Labour "will work with them", Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn