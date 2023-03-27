Elizabeth Warren Announces Senate Reelection Campaign

Elizabeth Warren Announces , Senate Reelection Campaign.

Politico reports that the 73-year-old senator officially announced that she's running for a third term on March 27.

In a video posted to social media, Warren highlighted her accomplishments and included testimonials from her constituents.

She also detailed her vision for the next six years.

I first ran for Senate because I saw how the system is rigged for the rich and the powerful and against everyone else, Sen.

Elizabeth Warren, via campaign announcement.

Now, I’m running for Senate again because there’s a lot more we’ve got to do: Pass a wealth tax.

Make child care affordable.

, Sen.

Elizabeth Warren, via campaign announcement.

Protect our coastal communities.

And build a 21st-century transportation system across all of Massachusetts, Sen.

Elizabeth Warren, via campaign announcement.

Oh — and like I’ve been saying for years — put stricter rules on banks so they don’t crash and hurt working people, Sen.

Elizabeth Warren, via campaign announcement.

According to a MassINC Polling Group survey conducted in early February, less than half of the residents in Massachusetts think Warren should seek another term.

However, a late-February poll conducted by Change Research found Warren to have an 83% favorability rating among Democrats and left-leaning independents.

Her continuous calls for better bank oversight have put her back into the spotlight amid the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank.

Her continuous calls for better bank oversight have put her back into the spotlight amid the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank.

Her continuous calls for better bank oversight have put her back into the spotlight amid the collapse of SVB and Signature Bank