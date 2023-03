Adele Extends Residency, Kelly Clarkson Takes Vegas, Morgan & Miley At No.1 & More | Billboard News

Morgan Wallen’s ‘One Thing at a Time’ notches a third straight week at No.

1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” adds an eighth week at No.

1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

During her final Weekends With Adele, Adele revealed that she’ll be returning to Sin City for additional performances this summer and through the fall.

Kelly Clarkson announces 10-day stint in Vegas and more!