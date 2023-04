The Defense Department Controls COVID-19

Shocking but incontrovertible new data demonstrates that the Department of Defense is at the top of the federal organizational board for operating COVID-19.

Internal U.S. documents are confirming this.

Sasha Latypova, formerly a Research & Development expert for the world’s largest and meanest drug companies, has been looking in depth at the evidence and the consequences of these discoveries about DoD control over COVID—all in the service of our global masters.