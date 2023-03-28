The Wildman of the Clearwater

From the 1930s to the early 1940s the central North Idaho mountain ranges were home to a ghost like character, equal parts man and myth.

Repeated cabin break ins and infrequent sightings would couple with local legends and shoddy reporting to create a beast capable of striking both fear and excitement into the hearts of locals, nationwide readers, and the rangers tasked with pursuing the elusive entity often dubbed the “Wild Man” or “the Ridge Runner”.

Years of pursuit and seemingly impossible feats of escape blurred fact and fiction until the capture of this criminal or cryptid would finally bring forth the truth behind the mystery; What is the Wild Man of the Clearwater?