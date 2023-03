Ed Miliband backs Sir Keir Starmer on Jeremy Corbyn ban

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband has backed Sir Keir Starmer's attempts to block Jeremy Corbyn from standing as the party's candidate at the next general election - stressing the importance of showing 'zero tolerance on anti-Semitism'.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn