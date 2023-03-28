THE BEST OF ELTON JOHN WITH ARTWORK... 🎵

Sir Elton Hercules John CH CBE (born Reginald Kenneth Dwight; 25 March 1947[1]) is a British singer, pianist and composer.

Collaborating with lyricist Bernie Taupin since 1967, John has sold over 300 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling artists of all time.[2] He is the most successful solo artist in the history of the US Billboard charts.[3] Acclaimed by critics and musicians, particularly for his work during the 1970s and for his lasting impact on the music industry, his music and showmanship have had a significant impact on popular music.[4] His songwriting partnership with Taupin is one of the most successful in history.[5] John has more than fifty Top 40 hits in the UK Singles Chart and US Billboard Hot 100, including nine number ones in the UK and US, as well as seven consecutive number-one albums in the US.[6][7] His tribute single to Princess Diana, "Candle in the Wind 1997", a rewritten version of his 1974 single, sold over 33 million copies worldwide and is the best-selling chart single of all time.[8][9][10] In 2021, he became the first solo artist with UK Top 10 singles across six decades.[11][12][13]