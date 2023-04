Veterans’ minister pledges to ‘support’ Afghan families

Veterans' minister Johnny Mercer announces the government’s plan to “step up and support” Afghan families living in hotels in the UK.

He says £35m of funding is a “generous offer” and “in return” expects families to “help themselves to integrate into UK society”.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn