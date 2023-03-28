DAY 086 | Trump GOES OFF At Waco Campaign Rally, Fatal Nashville Shooting + Atty. Brad Young LIVE!

Get ready for an explosive episode of Cancel This Show this Tuesday as we tackle the biggest headlines of the week.

From the tragic shooting at a Nashville elementary school to the wild possibility of smartphones implanted in our bodies by 2030, we're covering it all.

And speaking of wild, we'll also be discussing Trump's recent outburst against his 2024 rivals and a possible indictment at a Waco campaign rally.

But it's not all bad news, as we celebrate John Rich and Tom Macdonald's "End of the World" hitting #1 on iTunes ahead of Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.

And don't miss our guest, Attorney Brad Young, as he joins us to talk about the STL City lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai.

This episode is one you won't want to miss.

Tune in to Cancel This Show this Tuesday at www.cancelthisshow.com