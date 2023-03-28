DAY 086 | Trump GOES OFF At Waco Campaign Rally, Fatal Nashville Shooting + Atty. Brad Young LIVE!
DAY 086 | Trump GOES OFF At Waco Campaign Rally, Fatal Nashville Shooting + Atty. Brad Young LIVE!

Get ready for an explosive episode of Cancel This Show this Tuesday as we tackle the biggest headlines of the week.

From the tragic shooting at a Nashville elementary school to the wild possibility of smartphones implanted in our bodies by 2030, we&apos;re covering it all.

And speaking of wild, we&apos;ll also be discussing Trump&apos;s recent outburst against his 2024 rivals and a possible indictment at a Waco campaign rally.

But it&apos;s not all bad news, as we celebrate John Rich and Tom Macdonald&apos;s &quot;End of the World&quot; hitting #1 on iTunes ahead of Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.

And don&apos;t miss our guest, Attorney Brad Young, as he joins us to talk about the STL City lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai.

This episode is one you won&apos;t want to miss.

Tune in to Cancel This Show this Tuesday at www.cancelthisshow.com