Finland Offering 10 Lucky Applicants Happiness Training

Finland Offering , 10 Lucky Applicants , Happiness Training.

NPR reports that Finland, voted the happiest country in the world for six consecutive years, is hosting a four-day happiness masterclass in June.

Finland's tourism board says 10 lucky applicants will get to visit the Nordic country for free.

A question we often get is: 'How are you so happy?', Heli Jimenez, Senior director of international marketing at Business Finland, via NPR.

We believe Finnish happiness stems from a close relationship with nature and our down-to-earth lifestyle: it's not some mystical state, but a skill that can be learned and shared, Heli Jimenez, Senior director of international marketing at Business Finland, via NPR.

NPR explains that the World Happiness Report, which Finland has topped for six years in a row, focuses on six factors to determine people's overall happiness.

Those criteria include health, income, social support, freedom and absence of corruption.

According to Heli Jimenez, senior director of international marketing at Business Finland, the country is looking to , "help people find and master that Finnish state of mind.".

We've chosen the best coaches, one of the most breath-taking resorts in Finland, and a time in the early summer amid the beautiful Finnish nature for our masterclass, Heli Jimenez, Senior director of international marketing at Business Finland, via NPR.

We feel it's a really unique opportunity to discover something wonderful and valuable: anyone curious should definitely apply, Heli Jimenez, Senior director of international marketing at Business Finland, via NPR.

NPR reports that the happiness training will cover four main themes, food/well-being, nature/lifestyle, health/balance and design.