'Ruto's hands are all over this violence' says Kenyan opposition leader

Raila Odinga, who ran against president William Ruto in the Kenyan elections, says that he and his supporters "never envisaged" that the state would respond to protests with a "reign (of) terror on peaceful and innocent Kenyans".

This comes after anti-government protests called by Odinga turned violent, with police firing tear gas and looters going on a rampage.

Odinga has called for regular protests every Monday and Thursday, accusing President Ruto of stealing last year's election and of failing to control the surging cost of living.