Disney & ESPN Crown 'Lia’ Thomas Women’s History Month Queen of the Day | Ep 411

What better time than Women’s History Month to celebrate the storied collegiate swimming career of William Thomas, the man currently known as “Lia”?

The transgender swimmer has dominated the female competition, and ESPN and Disney are now celebrating him for all his groundbreaking accomplishments, minimalizing female athletes.

“Disney is evil.

The company is uprooting a foundational truth — God created man and woman, giving men XY chromosomes and women XX chromosomes.

It’s normalizing a treatable mental illness.” Jason points out that the company that loves to “embrace debate” is completely ignoring one of the most important issues facing sports.

“I’d love to know what Mina Kimes, Sarah Spain, Malika Andrews, and Elle Duncan think on this issue.” “Fearless” contributors T.J.

Moe, Shemeka Michelle, and Steve Kim share their thoughts on this controversial issue.

Plus, Lamar Jackson has demanded a trade from the Baltimore Ravens, painting himself as a victim after claiming that the team isn’t willing to meet his value.

Jason and Steve discuss the media’s portrayal of Jackson and the expectations it sets for black quarterbacks.