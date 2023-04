Romans 12:9-21

This sermon is Pastor T.

Barlow's first sermon as the pastor of Saint Matthew Baptist Church.

This sermon isa for the purpose of setting the course for the type of church that we desire to be at Saint Matthew.

That means being a Christ-centered/Gospel Centered Church not just in word, but in deed.

By the grace of God, we will strive to be a church that bears the evidence of a true Christian.