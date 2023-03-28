Florida Man

Florida Man Trailer - Plot Synopsis:Murder.

Manhunts.

Manatees.

FLORIDA MAN, a new Netflix limited series from creator Donald Todd (Ugly Betty, This Is Us), follows a struggling ex-cop (Edgar Ramirez) who is forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster's runaway girlfriend.

What should be a quick gig becomes a wildly spiraling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong.

Directed by Miguel Arteta, Julian Farino, Haifaa Al-Mansour, Kevin Bray, Clark Gregg (various episodes) starring Edgar Ramirez, Abbey Lee, Anthony LaPaglia, Otmara Marrero, Lex Scott Davis, Emory Cohen, Clark Gregg, Isaiah Johnson, Paul Schneider, Lauren Buglioli release date April 13, 2023 (on Netflix)