Amritpal Singh Hunt: Waris Punjab De Chief and aide escape police again in Hoshiarpur |Oneindia News

Pro-Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh and his mentor Papalpreet Singh reportedly once again dodged the Punjab Police after a massive search operation was launched in a Hoshiarpur village late on Tuesday night to arrest them.

