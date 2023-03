Massive, second coronal hole discovered on sun by NASA |Oneindia News

A huge ‘hole’ about 20 times the size of Earth has torn through the Sun, the second in less than a month.

This gaping ‘coronal crater’ is hurling 1.8-million-mile-per-hour solar gusts towards Earth, which will hit us this Friday or Saturday.

Coronal holes are a frequent characteristic of the Sun, though they show up in various locations – especially near the poles – and with greater regularity at different periods of the Sun’s solar cycle.

