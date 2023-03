Master Gardener Movie

Master Gardener Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A meticulous horticulturist is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate owned by a wealthy dowager.

When he's told to take on her troubled great-niece as an apprentice, his life is thrown into chaos, and dark secrets from his past emerge.

Directed by Paul Schrader starring Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver, Quintessa Swindell, Esai Morales release date May 19, 2023 (in theaters)