Look what happens when a puppy faces the cold weather?

Looking for a dose of pure puppy cuteness?

Look no further than this adorable video!

Watch as a playful litter of fluffy puppies frolic around in a grassy backyard, chasing each other's tails, playing with toys, and generally just being the most precious things you've ever seen.

From their wagging tails to their big, puppy-dog eyes, these little pups are guaranteed to make your heart melt.

So if you're in need of a pick-me-up or just want to bask in the adorableness of puppies, be sure to check out this video!