UPI transactions: 1.1% interchange fee to be levied; what does it mean? | Explainer | Oneindia News

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has introduced an interchange fee of up to 1.1% on UPI transactions done via prepaid payment instruments (PPI) from April 1.

The charge will be applicable on payments of over ₹2,000.

Now, this statement caused quite a momentary stir, even for us if I’m being honest.

But not to worry.

Let’s understand exactly what will happen from April 1 and how it will affect you.

