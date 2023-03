Official Trailer for Wes Anderson's Asteroid City with Scarlett Johansson

Watch the official trailer for the romantic comedy movie Asteroid City, directed by Wes Anderson.

Asteroid City Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan and Jeff Goldblum Asteroid City will hit the big screen June 23, 2023!