Ted Cruz Reacts to His Most Viral Moments Live! | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to Ted Cruz about his grilling of DHS Head Alejandro Mayorkas over Biden’s border policies that have created a catastrophe at the US southern border; why the border crisis is spiraling out of control; White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre using the Nashville shooting at The Covenant School to push for an assault weapons ban; CNN’s Don Lemon talking to a guest about the Nashville shooting who tries to ignore the issue of Audrey Hale’s transgender status; “The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg’s idiotic take on gun control; “The View’s” Sunny Hostin’s claiming that the amount of black men in prison is a much bigger problem than China putting Uyghur muslims in concentration camps; Cruz’s clash with the hosts of “The View” about election deniers; ”Meet the Press’” Chuck Todd asking Elizabeth Warren about a possible TikTok ban; and much more.