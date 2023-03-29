March 28, 2023

Are you curious about the current political landscape, but feeling a bit out of the loop?

Join us in this eye-opening video as we introduce a young girl who has no idea who Joe Biden is.

In a world where social media and news cycles move at lightning speed, it can be easy to miss important events and figures.

Through her genuine reactions and questions, we'll explore the significance of Joe Biden and his impact on American politics.

From his policies to his background, we'll dive into what makes Joe Biden a critical player in the current political scene.

Don't miss out on this informative and engaging video that is sure to leave you more informed and curious about the world around you.

She doesn't know who Joe Biden is LOL #joebiden #politics #politicalsatire #politicalnews #politicalcomedy #president #whitehouse Breaking News Live,Breaking News Today,Current Events,Political News,US News,Political Comedy,Political Satire,joe biden,who is joe biden,biden,white house,lol,funny interview,live news,latest news,top news,president joe biden,joe biden news,joe biden speech,president biden,president,joe biden en directo,directo joe biden,us news,world news,politics,en directo joe biden,joe biden politics,joe biden wired autocomplete,politician joe biden