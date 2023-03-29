FDA Approves Over-the-Counter Overdose Medication

On March 29, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved overdose reversal drug Narcan for over-the-counter use.

ABC reports that the decision marks a milestone that advocates say will save lives amid the ongoing opioid crisis.

Narcan is made by Emergent BioSolutions.

The drug is a nasal spray containing naloxone, which can restore breathing if someone is experiencing an opioid overdose.

According to medical experts, it is safe to administer the drug to anyone who appears to be having an overdose, even if it turns out they are not overdosing.

With the FDA's approval, the medication can now be sold in places like drug stores, grocery stores, convenience stores and even online.

Today's approval of OTC naloxone nasal spray will help improve access to naloxone, increase the number of locations where it's available and help reduce opioid overdose deaths throughout the country, Dr. Robert M.

Califf, FDA Commissioner, via ABC.

We encourage the manufacturer to make accessibility to the product a priority by making it available as soon as possible and at an affordable price, Dr. Robert M.

Califf, FDA Commissioner, via ABC.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 107,622 drug overdose deaths occurred in 2021, setting a record high.

ABC reports that a majority of those deaths were the result of opioids, particularly synthetic forms of opioids like fentanyl.