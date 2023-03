GloRilla Channels Aaliyah, Lil Nas X’s Dating Life, Rosalía & Rauw Open Up & More | Billboard News

Tommy Jeans and luxury streetwear brand Aries launched a nostalgic new campaign led by Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla and it recreated Aaliyah’s iconic Tommy Jeans moment.

Lil Nas X says he “no longer date celebrities” and talks about leaving the celebrity dating app Raya.

Jay-Z turned down a guest verse on Ed Sheeran’s biggest hit, ‘Shape of You’ and more!