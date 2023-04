German Foreign Ministry addresses Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as an MP | Oneindia News

Addressing Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as an MP, Germany said that ‘standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles’ should apply in his case.

During a press briefing, German Foreign Ministry spokesperson Annalena Baerbock addressed the matter.

