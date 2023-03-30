UK scientists stumble upon a supermassive black hole using 'Gravitational Lensing' |Oneindia News

Space scientists in the UK have discovered a supermassive black hole 33 billion times the mass of Sun.

Scientists from Durham University say that this is one of the biggest ever black hole found.

This comes days after an international team of experts found that a supermassive black hole at the centre of a galaxy named PBC J2333.9-2343 has changed direction and is now aiming towards the Earth.

The news about the discovery of this super-massive black hole has been published in the journal Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, and the discovery has been dubbed "extremely exciting".

