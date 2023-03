A man can be a victim of abuse and domestic violence

It's late posting this video, but recently in a court case, surrounding, Johnny Depp Trial and Amber Heard, there were talks and evidence of domestic violence, especially in that of Amber Heard being the abuser.

The purpose of this video is to raise awareness that domestic abuse can happen to anyone, and not just limited to women.