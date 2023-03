Steel Toe Morning Show 03-30-23: Irredeemable and Unforgivable

We have a show that is going to jump all over the place this morning.

Steel Toe returned to Compound, Rand Paul doesn't trust Fauci, Jennifer Aniston shocked that in 2023 Friends is now dangerous to some people, Bam Margera cannot stop screwing up, Florida being Florida, and a Canadian man protests biological men in women's sports by identifying as a woman and crushing them.