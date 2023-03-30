Soulless Chris portrayed as "Minns-Me" to deceased "Dr Royal"

Http://www.matthaydenblog.com In the lead-up to the recent NSW Election Labor Leader Chris Minns had recognition problems in his electorate.

His seeming lack of personality in the minds of voters was used as a way to add more comms about King Charles.

(If you appreciate these videos, please consider supporting me via Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/matthayden And please check out the great range of T-shirts and hoodies to get the anti-globalist message out that is linked here: http://www.sydneymarketinghelp.com.au/blog/t-shirts-and-hoodies-to-get-the-anti-globalist-message-out)