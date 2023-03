Ecclesioclasm - Lesson 72

03-27-23 - Guest: Gail Michalopulos, editor and writer for the Monomakhos.com blog.

Gail will take us through some of what we are seeing, and what it means - the earthquake in Turkey (was it man-made?), the rising threat of nuclear war in Ukraine, the latest Covid information and confirmation of the 'plandemic' is becoming clearer and clearer.

All this and more.