Namibian Cheetah Births Fist Ever Cubs to Be Born in India on Over 70 Years

Marking a historic moment for India’s cheetah reintroduction project, one of the translocated Namibian cheetahs, Siyaya, gave birth to four cubs in the Kuno National Park in India.

It was the culmination of a 13-year effort to restore a species.

Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.