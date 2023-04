Police confirm father and son killed in 'targeted attacks'

Chief Superintendent Jon Hutchinson of Cambridgeshire Police confirms a father and son were shot dead in two villages six miles apart in "targeted attacks".

Three people were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder following the shootings in Bluntisham and Sutton on Wednesday evening.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn