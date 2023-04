Jason Sudeikis' Relationships

Jason Sudeikis has made his mark on the acting industry over the years with impressive roles in Ted Lasso, 30 Rock, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, and more, but he's also led an active dating life, which includes one marriage.

The talented star previously got hitched to Kay Cannon, and after their divorce, had a high-profile romance with Olivia Wilde.

He also dated a few others along the way.