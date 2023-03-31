The Championship of Horse Racing | Betting Intel

Lew Dub provides viewers with valuable intelligence on how to increase your likelihood of winning when placing exotic bets on horse racing in Australia.

Beginning with a look at average Quadrella pools, we then look at Quadrella pools on big race days like The Queen Elizabeth Stakes, The Melbourne Cup and The Everest.

Next, the Sydney Cup and Doncaster First 4 dividends are compared.

From there we look at the four races that feature in the Main Quaddie on Day 1 and Day 2 of The Championships at Sydney's Randwick Racecourse.

Lew uncovers previous winners of all the Quaddie races and the lead-up races they used coming into The Championships.

Finally Lew Dub demonstrates, step by step ‘how to’ place Box First 4 bets and Standout First 4 bets using a range of online bookies local to Australia.

Using the Standout First 4 you can outlay less money and increase your odds of winning.