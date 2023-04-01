Dead Ringers

Dead Ringers - Plot Synopsis: A modern take on David Cronenberg's 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons, DEAD RINGERS stars Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes -- including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics -- in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women's health care to the forefront.

Directed by Sean Durkin (pilot episode), Karyn Kusama, Karena Evans, Lauren Wolkstein (various episodes) starring Rachel Weisz, Britne Oldford, Poppy Liu, Michael Chernus, Jennifer Ehle release date April 21, 2023 (on Prime Video)